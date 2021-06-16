Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVAL opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.