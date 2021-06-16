Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

