Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $919.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.