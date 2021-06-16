Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

