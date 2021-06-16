Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 972 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 466,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

