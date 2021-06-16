Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,184 shares of company stock valued at $387,349. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

