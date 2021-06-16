Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

