Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

NYSE PSN opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

