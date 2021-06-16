Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.98.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,375 shares of company stock worth $6,582,523.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

