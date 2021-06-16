Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.79.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

