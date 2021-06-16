Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.20 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.