Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $34.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.94 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $481.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.