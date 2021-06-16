Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

