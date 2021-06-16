Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 289,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

