Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.46. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

