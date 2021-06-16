Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

