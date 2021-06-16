Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. 9,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,527. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

