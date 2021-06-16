Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $127,921.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,933,910 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

