CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn Sells 6,600 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Bill Korn sold 800 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $22,944.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

