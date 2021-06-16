CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $610.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 606.08 ($7.92), with a volume of 90650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £691.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 557.56.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

