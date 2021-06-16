Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$181.86. Cargojet shares last traded at C$175.67, with a volume of 69,375 shares.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$245.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 820.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

