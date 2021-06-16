Carlson Capital L P Buys New Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMD remained flat at $$80.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

