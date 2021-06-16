Carlson Capital L P Has $10.41 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

