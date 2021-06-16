Carlson Capital L P Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,975 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 51,890 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 3.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $93,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. 25,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.59. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

