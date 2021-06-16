Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

