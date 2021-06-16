Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 155,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.