carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CSXXY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 6,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012. carsales.com has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

