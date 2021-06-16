Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 4,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.
In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.