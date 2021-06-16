Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 4,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

