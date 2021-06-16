Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Caspian has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $53,889.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.