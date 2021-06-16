Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

