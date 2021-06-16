Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78. Catalent has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.