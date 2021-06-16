CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CB Scientific stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. CB Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.