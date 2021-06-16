CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

