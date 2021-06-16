Cederberg Capital Ltd Invests $227.69 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,004,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,694,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 16.8% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 269,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $568.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

