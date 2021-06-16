CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $21.35. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 15,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

