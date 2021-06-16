Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:CGIP remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,615. Celadon Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Celadon Group
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.