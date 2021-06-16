Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.91. 17,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,410. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

