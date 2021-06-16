Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.33. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 924,193 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.