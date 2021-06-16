Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.15 ($1.48). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 111.65 ($1.46), with a volume of 5,786,997 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

In other news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

