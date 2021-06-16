Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CELTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CELTF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

