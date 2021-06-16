Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,034 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the typical volume of 359 put options.

CDEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 115,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 6.56.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

