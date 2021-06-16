Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.24% of Centogene worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

CNTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

