Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,093 shares.The stock last traded at $114.21 and had previously closed at $114.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 26.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,893,564.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,038 shares of company stock worth $380,955. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 508.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

