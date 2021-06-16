Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

WFC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 507,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

