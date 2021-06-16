Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 159,388 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,427. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

