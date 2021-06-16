Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Immunome worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,358. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

