Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.