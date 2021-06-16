Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. 34,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

