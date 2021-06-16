Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,469,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 3,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

