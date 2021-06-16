Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

